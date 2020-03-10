Colleges move classes online, New York City suburb shut down as coronavirus continues to spread

DETROIT – Universities are moving classes online, airlines are cutting flights and a New York City suburb is now a containment zone among coronavirus concerns in the United States.

There are more than 700 confirmed cases in 36 states currently.

All classes at Harvard, Princeton and Ohio State University will be online for the time being, and other schools are considering following the same plan.

Much of the New York City suburb of New Rochelle is being shut down for two weeks because the area has 108 of New York’s 173 coronavirus cases. It is not considered a lockdown because residents can leave their homes to go to work, but schools, houses of worship and large gathering places are all closed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called in the state National Guard to assist as cases of the virus rise.

Bloomberg is reporting that the New York Auto Show, which is scheduled for next month, will likely be rescheduled to August. Across the country, music festivals, conferences and sporting events have all been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

President Donald Trump met with Republican lawmakers to try to find a cure to the economic impact the illness has made. The president also met with executives of the nation’s largest health care companies. Those officials announced that co-pays for coronavirus testing would be waived.

Also, Delta and United airlines have both cut the number of flights.