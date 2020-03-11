Should you cancel your trip because of coronavirus?

DETROIT – There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Click here if you want to submit a question about the coronavirus.

Dr. Frank McGeorge wants to verify or refute any information about the coronavirus, but there are also some questions experts still don’t know the answer to. McGeorge is discussing them because acknowledging what we don’t know is just as important as verifying information so people don’t rely on incorrect answers.

Travel

Many people are asking whether they should cancel trips they have planned because of coronavirus.

If you are planning to travel, there are several factors you need to consider.

First, consider your individual risk and the situation where you are traveling.

Older people and those with health conditions are considered to be the most vulnerable populations. Older people with medical issues must think about that when deciding if they should take a nonessential trip.

Also, some areas have a higher risk of transmission, especially highly trafficked places. Cruise ships, for example, have close confines, heavily used public areas and travelers from many different places. Because of this, some cruise lines have canceled sailings and others have modified refund policies.

Another thing to consider is whether you will have contact with a vulnerable person if you return home sick. Additionally, consider how much of an impact a sudden quarantine could have on your life.

Ultimately, the decision to cancel travel plans is up to the person traveling, while keeping several factors in mind.