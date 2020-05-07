Mercy Health, St. Joseph Mercy reopen scheduling for time-sensitive procedures

Mercy Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System announced Thursday that patients can begin scheduling select time-sensitive services and surgeries amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As the pandemic hit southeast Michigan hospitals, health systems suspended all elective procedures and time-sensitive procedures for individuals with conditions that were not “imminently life threatening”, officials say.

Now, the health systems are resuming essential, time-sensitive procedures through a “phased reopening approach.”

“While we know COVID concerns are still high, we don’t want patients’ conditions to deteriorate or urgent needs to become emergent due to a reluctance to seek appropriate care,” said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, M.D., Ph.D, MHSA, chief clinical officer for Trinity Health Michigan. “We are working together with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Health and Hospital Association and our fellow health systems in a coordinated effort to begin treating patients for both ambulatory and hospital-based non-COVID issues.”

Patients with health conditions that aren’t imminently life threatening but will worsen their health over time can now schedule necessary procedures with their physicians. Such essential procedures might include cancer operations, vascular bypass and diagnostic procedures, officials said.

The health systems and their emergency departments remain open for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 care, officials said.

Anyone who believes they’ve contracted COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

