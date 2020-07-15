Where things stand on a COVID-19 vaccine

As of this report, there are 23 coronavirus vaccines being tested in humans.

Officials with the Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna claim its vaccine is working and they’re moving toward the next stage of testing.

They said its vaccine induced antibody responses in all 45 participants in the first phase of testing. However, about half of the participants experienced symptoms like fatigue and muscle aches.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, each participant received two vaccinations, 28 days apart. The researched said all participants developed neutralizing antibodies after the second dose.

The study said antibodies were up to four times the amount found in patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

“Our vaccine generates neutralizing antibodies to levels that seem to be higher than what you get with a typical infection,” said Dr. Tal Zaks, Moderna Chief Medical Officer. “That’s important because even if immunity wanes over time, the higher you start, the longer the runway until it wanes.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said people should be cautious regarding vaccine progress at a virtual forum Tuesday.

“No vaccine is going to be 100% protective. What we hope is -- with a combination of people who have already been exposed and a vaccine that’s anywhere from 70 to 75 percent effective -- that there will be enough herd immunity that there will be a time when we don’t have to worry about getting infected with this awful virus,” Fauci said.

Phase three trials will be conducted at 87 locations across the United States, including at Henry Ford Health Systems in Detroit.

