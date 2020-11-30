Will Michiganders be willing to get COVID-19 vaccine? Depends who you ask, study shows

On Monday, Moderna joined Pfizer in submitting its vaccine for an emergency use authorization. But if a vaccine is authorized, will people be willing to get it? A University of Michigan poll found it depends on who you ask.

“We asked a national sample of older adults, aged 50-60, (about the) future COVID-19 vaccine and what their thoughts were,” U of M Dr. Preeti Malani said. “Overall, 58% of 58-year-olds said they’re likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Malani said 20% of people said they would get vaccinated right away, while 46% said they would wait and let others get vaccinated first.

Those most likely to want to get vaccinated were people over 65 years old, men, respondents who are White and those with higher levels of education or income.

“In contract, women, people of color, people aged 50-64 and those with lower income and education levels were less likely to get vaccinated, and something that’s really concerning is only 40% of older adults who are Black and 51% of those who are Hispanic said they’re likely to get vaccinated despite a higher risk of COVID-19-related complications in these groups,” Malani said.

Half of the respondents said their doctor’s recommendation would be important in their decision. Malani urged everyone to pay close attention as we learn more details about the clinical trials in the coming weeks.

“The initial results that have been shared so far are really optimistic in terms of safety, as well as effectiveness, and with that information, as well as the fact that health care workers and other first responders are going to be lining up first to get this vaccine, I suspect some of the hesitancy that might be there will go away because getting a vaccine with some unknowns versus getting COVID-19 -- that is a risk most people are willing to take,” Malani said.

She said she will be one of the health care workers lining up to get a vaccine if it’s authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. She is recommending her family members do the same when it becomes available for them.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine hit another major milestone, as the company is submitting its application for an emergency use authorization, starting the formal review process and moving a step closer to public use.

Moderna submitted emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. The company’s president said everyone feels the pressure of this moment.

“This is clearly the most important point prior to making the vaccine broadly available,” Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge said. “We have to compile all the data from these large phase three studies that prove the vaccines are safe and effective and submit it to regulators, including the FDA, to make sure that we can have authorization to distribute it to people.”