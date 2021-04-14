CDC committee holding emergency meeting Wednesday about Johnson & Johnson vaccine

After being told a vaccine surge for Michigan was not in the cards and the CDC saying Michigan should flatten it’s COVID surge with restrictions, Gov. Whitmer received praise from the White House Press Secretary.

“We feel she has shown some serious grit, fight and resolve,” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “We are going to continue to work with her on how we can help address the uptick in her state and help deploy the resources we have available.”

Michigan’s COVID hospitalizations are over 4,200, which is higher than the surges in the fall of last year and April -- surges that led to restrictions and shutdowns. So far, the Whitmer administration said that’s not the path it’s pursuing. Instead the governor asked but not ordered a two week pause in indoor dining, youth sports and in person high school instruction.

New guidance is expected to come after health experts paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hold a meeting Wednesday.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in addition to the Food and Drug Administration made a recommendation to place a pause on giving the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This was done in response to six cases in the US of a very uncommon type of blood clot. Here is a closer look at what was found.

The specific blood clot is called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. It is basically a clot in a vein that drains blood from the brain.

That can lead to an increased pressure in the skull and even bleeding. However, it is a rare condition. The question with regard to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is even more rare because it’s also happening in the setting of low platelets.

