Good Health

Michigan announces COVID cases, deaths will only be updated on Tuesdays, Fridays

State will only release COVID data twice per week going forward

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Coronavirus testing swabbing
Coronavirus testing swabbing (AP)

The state of Michigan announced that it will only update the COVID-19 case and death totals on Tuesdays and Fridays going forward.

Here’s the note that was included with the Friday, July 2, daily update: “COVID data will be posted twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.”

Throughout the pandemic, Michigan reported its total number of COVID cases and deaths daily Monday through Saturday. Recently the state stopped reporting on weekends altogether, making Monday afternoon updates three-day totals.

Now, it appears the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will only provide updates twice a week -- a four-day total on Tuesdays and a three-day total on Fridays.

Michigan’s adjusted COVID data release schedule comes as the state continues to see its metrics improve. On Friday, the state announced 101 new cases and no additional deaths.

In total, Michigan has confirmed 894,957 cases and 19,754 COVID-related deaths.

