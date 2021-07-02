Michigan coronavirus cases up to 894,957; Death toll now at 19,754

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 894,957 as of Friday, and the state announced a total of 19,754 deaths.

READ: Michigan announces COVID cases, deaths will only be updated on Tuesdays, Fridays

Friday’s update includes 101 new COVID cases, while the updated number of COVID-related deaths is four fewer than what the state announced Thursday: 894,856 cases and 19,758 deaths.

Here is what the state said about the death count decreasing from Thursday to Friday: “Corrections made to the provisional case data resulted in a reduction of the cumulative confirmed death total to 19,754.”

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 1.3% as of Thursday, near the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 135 on Thursday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 11 on Thursday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,000 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 61.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 603,900 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 2.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 322 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 181 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.9 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since June 15:

June 15 -- 182 new cases

June 16 -- 179 new cases

June 17 -- 172 new cases

June 18 -- 162 new cases

June 21 -- 327 new cases (case count for three days)

June 22 -- 91 new cases

June 23 -- 174 new cases

June 24 -- 153 new cases

June 25 -- 40 new cases

June 28 -- 311 new cases (case count for three days)

June 29 -- 173 new cases

June 30 -- 195 new cases

July 1 -- 228 new cases

July 2 -- 101 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

