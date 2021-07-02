Participants needed for Beaumont Health study to research COVID antibody development

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Beaumont Health has launched a research study that allows participants to monitor their immunity to COVID-19 over the next two years.

The study aims to understand how someone develops antibodies from the vaccines and how long they last.

Researchers involved with the COVID-19 Vaccination Elicited Response (COVER) are particularly interested in the immune response in people who are immune compromised, such as transplant patients or those who take immunosuppressive drugs for autoimmune conditions.

Compensation for time and travel is available. COVER is open to the first 1,000 people ages 18 or older to apply -- 500 who are immune-compromised and 500 people who are not.

Participants are required to be within 30 days of receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or plan to receive the vaccine within seven days of enrolling in the study.

COVER will involve seven or eight visits to a Beaumont location in Royal Oak or Troy. Through a series of blood draws approximately every three months during the first year, and at 18 and 24 months in the second year, participants will have the opportunity to follow their antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination.

For more information or to volunteer, please visit the COVID-19 Vaccination Elicited Response Study webpage here. All study participants will need to have a myBeaumontChart account in order to join the study and access test results. You can signup for a MyChart account here.

