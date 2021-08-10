How Michigan colleges, universities are preparing for students to return to campus amid COVID pandemic

Colleges and universities across Michigan have different requirements for students as they head back to campus this fall.
A majority of colleges and universities are requiring everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear masks while indoors.
Some universities, such as the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, are requiring all students who will be living on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID.
What’s happening at Michigan’s biggest schools:
University of Michigan
The university is requiring the use of face coverings by all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The requirements are expected to be in place for at least the first weeks of the fall semester. Students who choose to live on the Ann Arbor campus during the 2021 fall term will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID.
Michigan State University
All individuals are required to wear a mask indoors on any MSU property. The university requires students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID by Aug. 31. They need to be either fully vaccinated or have at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Albion College
The college is requiring all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to campus for the fall 2021 semester.
Aquinas College
The college will require people to wear masks when in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. There is currently no requirement for students or staff to get the COVID vaccine, but it is strongly encouraged.
Grand Valley State University
The university will require all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated by Sept. 30. Face coverings are required in all indoor spaces for all faculty, staff, students and visitors.
Central Michigan University
When in indoor public areas masks must be worn by all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. There is no plan to require students or staff to be vaccinated, but it is strongly recommended.
Wayne State University
The university is requiring all students, faculty and staff who plan to be on campus during the fall semester to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required indoors, for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
Michigan Technological University
Vaccination is not required for students and staff, but it is strongly recommended. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask for at least the first five weeks of the fall semester.
Western Michigan University
The university is requiring everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while indoors.
University of Detroit Mercy
Masks are required indoors at all Detroit Mercy campuses, regardless of vaccination status. The university requires all employees and students to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 16.
Ferris State University
The university is not requiring that students and faculty be vaccinated against COVID, but it is strongly encouraged. The university also recommends masking indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
Alpena Community College
Unvaccinated employees, students and community members are required to wear masks indoors. Everyone is required to wear masks in classrooms.
Eastern Michigan University
All members of the campus community must wear a face mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccinations are strongly urged for all members of the EMU community.
Oakland University
Masks are required inside all University Housing buildings for all campus community members, guests and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Students living on campus in residence halls, apartments and cottages must be fully vaccinated prior to their scheduled fall move-in date.
Saginaw Valley State University
Everyone is required to wear masks in classroom settings through Sept. 15, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccination is strongly encouraged.
Hope College
The COVID vaccine is strongly recommended, but not required. Face masks and physical distancing are not required.
Kalamazoo College
All students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID prior to arriving on campus. Vaccine exemptions are extremely rare and will not be granted for personal preference. Everyone is required to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Washtenaw Community College
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask while indoors on campus.
