How Michigan colleges, universities are preparing for students to return to campus amid COVID pandemic

Colleges and universities across Michigan have different requirements for students as they head back to campus this fall.

A majority of colleges and universities are requiring everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear masks while indoors.

Some universities, such as the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, are requiring all students who will be living on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

What’s happening at Michigan’s biggest schools:

University of Michigan

The university is requiring the use of face coverings by all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The requirements are expected to be in place for at least the first weeks of the fall semester. Students who choose to live on the Ann Arbor campus during the 2021 fall term will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID.

Ad

Click here to learn more.

Michigan State University

All individuals are required to wear a mask indoors on any MSU property. The university requires students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID by Aug. 31. They need to be either fully vaccinated or have at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Click here to read more.

Albion College

The college is requiring all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to campus for the fall 2021 semester.

Click here to read more.

Aquinas College

The college will require people to wear masks when in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. There is currently no requirement for students or staff to get the COVID vaccine, but it is strongly encouraged.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Grand Valley State University

The university will require all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated by Sept. 30. Face coverings are required in all indoor spaces for all faculty, staff, students and visitors.

Click here to read more.

Central Michigan University

When in indoor public areas masks must be worn by all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. There is no plan to require students or staff to be vaccinated, but it is strongly recommended.

Click here to read more.

Wayne State University

The university is requiring all students, faculty and staff who plan to be on campus during the fall semester to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required indoors, for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Michigan Technological University

Vaccination is not required for students and staff, but it is strongly recommended. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask for at least the first five weeks of the fall semester.

Click here to read more.

Western Michigan University

The university is requiring everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while indoors.

Click here to read more.

University of Detroit Mercy

Masks are required indoors at all Detroit Mercy campuses, regardless of vaccination status. The university requires all employees and students to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 16.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Ferris State University

The university is not requiring that students and faculty be vaccinated against COVID, but it is strongly encouraged. The university also recommends masking indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Click here to read more.

Alpena Community College

Unvaccinated employees, students and community members are required to wear masks indoors. Everyone is required to wear masks in classrooms.

Click here to read more.

Eastern Michigan University

All members of the campus community must wear a face mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccinations are strongly urged for all members of the EMU community.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Oakland University

Masks are required inside all University Housing buildings for all campus community members, guests and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Students living on campus in residence halls, apartments and cottages must be fully vaccinated prior to their scheduled fall move-in date.

Click here to read more.

Saginaw Valley State University

Everyone is required to wear masks in classroom settings through Sept. 15, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccination is strongly encouraged.

Click here to read more.

Hope College

The COVID vaccine is strongly recommended, but not required. Face masks and physical distancing are not required.

Ad

Click here to read more.

Kalamazoo College

All students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID prior to arriving on campus. Vaccine exemptions are extremely rare and will not be granted for personal preference. Everyone is required to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Click here to read more.

Washtenaw Community College

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask while indoors on campus.

Click here to read more.

Read: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan in August: List of clinics

Ad

Read more