Metro Detroit residents concerned about infection as measles outbreak continues

DETROIT - Another layer was added to the Metro Detroit measles outbreak this weekend as Birmingham schools made parents aware of a case at Derby Middle School.

There have been 41 confirmed cases of measles in Michigan -- 39 in Oakland County, one in Wayne County and one in Washtenaw County.

As the list of possible exposure locations grows, many people are concerned about becoming infected.

Dr. Leonard Pollack, the division head of pediatrics at Henry Ford West Bloomfield, said routine preventative vaccinations during childhood are required to be covered by insurance.

Experts said many people are responding quickly to protect themselves and everyone around them by getting vaccinated.

