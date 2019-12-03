Celebrate Giving Tuesday with some furry friends

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm.

Furry friends, puppy kisses, and giving back to a wonderful organization. What else could you ask for! Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to chat about their Giving Tuesday Event at Campus Martius. On December 3rd from 11am-2pm, the Michigan Humane Society and a few of their furry friends gave out doggy snuggles for anyone who needed it. The event was free and donations are not expected but greatly appreciated. Donations can also be made online at michiganhumane.org/givingtuesday.

Anna also brought in Max, a playful five month old beagle who is looking for his forever home. Max was also at the Giving Tuesday Event at Campus Martius.

The Mike Morse Law firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our Pet of the Week.