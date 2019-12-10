Empty the shelters at the Holiday Hope event

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s no place like home for the holidays and you can help a pet find their new home this season.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting a Holiday Hope event to empty the shelters. The event is Friday, December 13th and Saturday, December 14th. All of the Michigan Humane Society locations are participating so head to the closest one to find a furry friend. The goal is to have every pet adopted for the holiday season! Adoption fees will be deeply discounted or waived, depending on the pet.

Anna also brought in Berlin, a cuddly 4 month-old, domestic short-haired. He is looking for his forever home.

