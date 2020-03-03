Here’s how to protect your pets from getting lost

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by The Mike Morse Law Firm

As the weather warms up, your pet may be scratching the door to get outside. Here’s how to keep them safe! Host Kim DeGiulio chatted with Devan Bianco from the Michigan Humane Society about how to prevent pets from getting lost.

As the weather starts to warm-up, pets will be outside more. It’s important to keep them close to home but just in case they wander away, the Michigan Humane Society has a few suggestions. Get your pet a personal tag with their pet name, address, and phone number. A city license tag, or an embroidered collar with the owner’s information can also work. The best way is a microchip, but be sure to update it if you move.

Devan didn’t just bring in helpful ideas, she also brought in a 10-week-old kitten named Kel, a cuddly, sweet male with lots of energy looking for his forever home.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our Pet of the Week. The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal assistance. Visit their website, 855mikewins.com.