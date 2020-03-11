Chicken and waffle lovers, have you tried these 3 places?

If you’ve gone to brunch recently, you’ve probably seen chicken and waffles on the menu. While the classic (smothered in sweet syrup and spicy hot sauce) is always a favorite, the classic combination it getting a modern twist. Michelle Oliver found three places around Metro Detroit that are dishing up their own unique versions. Khary Hobbs, the producer for Jason Carr’s 9:15ish Facebook show and a self-proclaimed Chicken and Waffle Sommelier, joined Michelle on this foodie adventure. Here is where they went:

Chicken Waffle Sliders at The Cracked Egg of Grosse Pointe. (WDIV-TV 2020)

The Cracked Egg of Grosse Pointe - 15506 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230

Here they tried the Chicken Waffle Sliders. It features crispy chicken tenders sandwiched between two fluffy Belgium waffles. It is topped with two eggs sunny side up, crumbled bacon and parsley. Michelle says the addition of the egg makes the dish really come together as a whole. Khary loved when the hot sauce was added, saying it gives it a great kick.

The Grandma Hudson at Sweet Magnolia's Southern Cooking (WDIV- TV 2020)

Sweet Magnolia’s Southern Cooking - 29221 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034

They tried two delicious chicken and waffle combinations at this place, and that is just scratching the surface of their chicken and waffle’s menu. First, they tried The Grandma Hudson, the most popular one, which has a caramel apple Belgium waffle topped with crispy chicken strips, fresh apple slices, and a caramel sauce. “It tastes buttery, like silky, oh my,” said Khary upon first trying it. Michelle loved the apples saying it gave the dish a freshness and brightness that cut through sweet and savory chicken and waffles nicely.

The Auntie Jean at Sweet Magnolia's Southern Cooking (WDIV-TV 2020)

The Auntie Jean is another popular chicken and waffle dish they tasted. This one had a banana and pecan filled Belgium waffle with bone-in wings and pecans on top. Both Khary and Michelle raved about the juicy chicken with Khary saying, “I cannot speak more highly about this... I feel like my grandmother made this.”

Cornflake Chicken & Waffles at Tap & Barrel Grill (WDIV-TV 2020)

Tap & Barrel Grill - 50055 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Charter Twp, MI 48317

For their final stop, they tried Tap & Barrel’s take on the classic. It has a buttery pearled sugar waffle, a cornflake-crusted tenderized chicken breast, fresh fruit, and is served with a house-made Faygo Root Beer syrup! The pair loved the textures of this dish. The chicken was crunchy and stayed that way thanks to the cornflakes, and the waffle was declared a “masterpiece” by Khary, and held up even when smothered in syrup and doused in hot sauce.

So where do you like to go for chicken and waffles?