Get to know Brian McKnight!

With 16 Grammy nominations, countless hits, and more than 25-million albums sold, Brian McKnight has been serenading the world for years!

Hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with Brain Mcknight about his family life and music career.

So as a famous R&B singer, what does McKnight like to listen to? He says he likes to listen to the same few albums including stuff from Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, Earth Wind and Fire.

"I always go back to the greats because those records still sound like they were made yesterday," said McKnight.

McKnight also has an app he’s been developing for the last 5 years called “VRL” or Video Request Line. On the app, you can request a personalized video message from Brian McKnight for a fee.

Watch the video to learn more about the Grammy Award-nominated singer.