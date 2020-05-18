Here’s what it takes to win ‘The Voice’

The Voice is down to 5 finalists and tonight is when the best will be chosen!

Host Jason Carr chatted with Todd Tilghman, Cammwess, and Thunderstorm Artis, 3 of the 5 finalists from The Voice, about what it will take to win.

The last song Todd decided to sing was “Love, Me” by Collin Raye which charted on iTunes after his performance. He talked about how the song choice is of the utmost importance. Todd said that it’s a team effort when choosing a song.

After working with Team Kelly, and then being stolen by Team John, Cammwess explained how important the coaches mentoring is to the success of his performance.

Thunderstorm Artis was stolen by Team Nick after John Legend picked another singer during the “Knockout” round. He has also been working form home, but throughout all of this he is keeping up his spirits high and believes that “every time something comes up on the show, it’s all for the better.”

Tune in to the finale of The Voice tonight at 8pm on Local 4.

Watch the video to hear more about the artists’ journey on The Voice.