You could create the next catchy jingle for this Metro Detroit store!

Clawson – Think of a commercial jingle - like Kit Kat, Chili’s, or Folgers - you can likely sing the jingles in your head. Now, a Metro Detroit retailer is launching a competition to write a jingle for their store, that will stick in your head like “stuck on Band-Aid brands cause Band-Aid’s stuck on me.”

Mary Liz Curtin, the owner of Leon and Lulu in Clawson, and a friend of the show, joined Jason Carr on Live In The D to discuss their jingle making contest.

“Everybody loves a good earworm,” said Mary Liz. She explained that since Leon and Lulu didn’t have a jingle, and a lot of local musicians are out of work at the moment, she wanted to create a contest with a big cash prize to make a jingle for her store.

They cast a very wide net, accepting all styles and genres. The ditty can be anywhere from 20 seconds to 2 minutes, and they already received a lot of submissions. Picking the winner will be a team of judges, including local musician Ann Delisi, local performer Ellen Doster, Local 4′s Devin Scillian, and Mary Liz Curtin.

Leon & Lulu’s website states, “The winner will receive $1,000, a big bag of Leon & Lulu Loot, and dinner for four at Three Cats, as well as unlimited acclaim, much like Randy Newman and Barry Manilow, jingle writers extraordinaire.”

For more information on the contest visit their website. While you are there you can still shop online for all of Leon & Lulu’s great home goods. If you are craving something to eat, their sister restaurant, Three Cats, is offering to-go meals you can heat up at home. Leon & Lulu and Three Cats are located at 96 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI 48017.