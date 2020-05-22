Love and song bloom in two new movies this holiday weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s nice to have a three-day weekend to look forward to. So with all of that time, why not make time for a movie! In this week’s Reel Talk, movie reviewer Greg Russell spoke to Jason Carr about two new movies hitting streaming services this weekend. One of them stars two popular comedians, and the other is a sweet tale of music and camaraderie between a group of women.

The first movie Greg talked about was Military Wives, starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Hogan. The movie is about the formation of a choir of military wives whose spouses are away at war. While the group works through the struggles of music and dealing with their partner’s absence, they quickly find grand success. Greg gave the movie four reels out of five.

Next was The Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. This follows the relationship of a couple deeply in love, but then it turns sour while they try to figure out a murder they didn’t commit. Greg said it was funny and an easy movie to watch. He gave the film three out of five reels.

Watch the video above to hear from the stars of Military Wives.