This log cabin restaurant opened up a drive-thru for take-out

Plymouth – As of Monday, you now have the option to dine-in at restaurants, but you can always still get take-out, and for today’s Take-Out Tuesday we are featuring one of the oldest log cabin restaurants around town, Karl’s Cabin in Plymouth. Jason Carr was joined by Dining Managers Leslie Parker and Phyllis Rogazione via Zoom.

The log cabin building is over 70 years old and has been home to various taverns and restaurants. The Poulos family bought the restaurant in 1982.. Like many restaurants, they had to change things up due to recent events and created a drive-thru option for their carryout. They offer a three-course, pre-ordered meal, that you can order online. Once you arrive at the restaurant, lined up traffic cones will direct you where to go. A host will greet you, take down your name, and radio the kitchen to bring out the food for a completely contact-free delivery. They switch up the meal every day. Dishes include things like homemade kielbasa and a Caesar salad with blackened salmon. Their menu is mostly American classics and comfort food.

They plan to open up for dine-in service on June 17th. For more information visit their website. Karl’s cabin is located at 6005 Gotfredson Rd, in Plymouth.