Use your 5 senses for freshness

Good nutrition is always important but especially during these times. Kelly Knoll, a registered dietitian with Henry Ford Health Systems joined Tati this morning to discuss the importance of getting your fruits and veggies in. Knoll also talked about what healthy foods are in season right now.

“There’s a lot of things in season right now from your berries to tomatoes and cucumbers. From a nutrition standpoint it is always important to buy in season as much as possible because those fruits and vegetables have been in the ground longer and that means that they are able to take in more of those nutrients from the soil,” said Knoll.

When picking fruits that taste the best Knoll advised to focus on your senses. Pay attention to the color and smell of fruits and vegetables.

You can watch the video above to see the ”Greek 7-Layer Dip” recipe she shared which included hummus, parsley, cucumbers, tomatoes, and more.