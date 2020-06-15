Dine with ghosts at this Royal Oak restaurant

Social distancing at restaurants means more space and empty chairs. One restaurant in Royal Oak is getting into the spirit by having guests dine with ghosts. Luigi Cutraro, owner of Trattoria Da Luigi joined Jason Carr to discuss the concept.

Abiding by social distancing rules, guests will be seated 6 ft apart. There will also be ghosts at the empty tables to make the restaurant appear less empty and make it more fun.

