Here are three new movies you can watch this weekend at home

Whether you want a comedy or an action movie, you’ll be able to see it all this weekend at home. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr to talk about new movies coming to Netflix.

Oscar-winner Charlize Theron is once again flexing her girl power in the new Netflix movie The Old Guard. In the movie, Theron plays an immortal protector who fights against evil with her crew of centuries-old fellow immortals. Greg said if you like action movies, it’s perfect for you. He gave it four out of five reels.

Next up is the new movie Desperados starring SNL alum Nasim Pedrad. This adult Rom-Com follows a woman who travels to Mexico to try and delete an email she sent to a man she’s fallen in love with. Greg thought the movie was a good laugh, and figures adults will enjoy it. He gave the movie four our of five reels.

To hear Greg’s interview with Pedrad, and other stars from Desperados, watch the video above.