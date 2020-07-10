Missing brunch? This place is open to satisfy those cravings

Downtown Detroit – How does a cinnamon roll pancake sound? How about churro French toast? Those are just some of the fun items at the Hudson Cafe! Located in downtown Detroit on Woodward Avenue, this brunch spot got its name from the department store that used to be right across the street, Hudson’s.

“Everybody knew the Hudson’s department store, right across the street. A lot of memories down here, a lot of people came down here just to do Christmas shopping, a lot of retail down here, so we thought it was a great place to put a restaurant, and named it The Hudson Cafe for that reason,” explains Co-Owner Tom Teknos.

With high ceilings and a colorful mural on the wall, the place has a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The large mural was actually done by one of their first customers, who was a graffiti artist. The mural features iconic Detroit images mixed with fun breakfast items from their menu. Pictures that hang on their wall also depict classic Detroit spots, like Hitsville USA, and are a nod to their goal.

“Rewind back to 2011... the resurgence downtown, we wanted to be a part of it. Detroit is making a comeback and we obviously wanted to be a part of the thriving city, and we are looking at growing and spending many more years down here,” says Teknos.

Brunch is the name of the game here. They offer everything from sweet breakfast treats to hearty sandwiches. New favorites include their Churro French Toast which is French toast strips covered in cinnamon sugar with two dipping sauces. Their menu features a long list of specialty pancakes, French toast, and Eggs Benedict. Plus they are known for their fresh-squeezed orange juice and their Bloody Mary.

Currently, they are open for dine-in service at 50% capacity. They require you to wear a mask as you enter the building, and all their staff wears masks as well. You can find their menu online or via QR codes which are at the hostess stand, and the tables. If sitting outdoors is more your thing, they have a covered patio with views of Woodward. For carry-out and delivery, they use Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Grubhub, or you can walk-in to order carry-out, but you must wait outside for your food. Recently, the Mayor has allowed them to have 10 minutes of free parking in front of their building for you to pop in and pick up your food.

The Hudson Cafe is located at 1241 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.