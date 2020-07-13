Soak up the sun at your local Metropark

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Amy McMillan, Director of Huron-Clinton Metroparks, about all the fun and safe activities for families.

There are all kinds of activities at the Metroparks, like the farm center, splash pads, pools, trails, and playgrounds. You can also soak up the sun on the beach while you kayak, paddleboard, or relax on the floats. There are also seven golf courses for every level of golfer.

There are signs throughout the parks encouraging social distancing. The Metroparks also monitor how many cars are coming in and out of the park. When capacity reaches 60% at the park, it will close until more people have left.

