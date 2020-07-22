Here’s how to easily add more flavors to your home recipes

Host Tati Amare chatted with Nanci Jenkin,s the store manager at Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars in Ann Arbor, about how to dress up those home recipes and add more flavor with different oils and vinegars.

Fustini’s is all about olive oils and vinegars from all over the world like Spain, Argentina, and Italy, They also sell complimentary food and utensils like jams and sriracha and woodworkings.

Since everyone is home, they started Fustini Fridays on Facebook live every Friday at 3pm. This week’s event is all about tomatoes. They feature different recipes featuring tomatoes and how to pair your recipe with a Fustini oil or vinegar.

Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars has been in Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown neighborhood for 10 years and they are celebrating their “Delicious Decade” by giving back. They will donate a dollar from each sale this summer to Food Gatherers of Washtenaw County.

To learn more about shops and other events in Ann Arbor, visit allaboutannarbor.com.

