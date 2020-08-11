Cook a pizza on your countertop with this

Everyone knows that Jason Carr is a foodie, and he stepped up his cooking game with this new kitchen device. Jason purchased a Countertop Pizza Cooker by Presto a couple of weeks ago. He could not stop raving about how well it cooked his frozen pizzas. It did such a good job, that even his wife broke her diet regime to enjoy a couple of slices of ‘za.

Jason wanted to see how well the gadget worked on other frozen items, like pizza rolls, and potato skins. He cooked the items throughout the show and did a big reveal of whether or not the pizza cooker worked.

Watch the video above to see if the gadget worked!