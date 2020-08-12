Bring the Paint Party to your doorstep

Are you missing paint and sip classes with your friends, or are you looking for an exciting at-home activity with the family? Paint Party Detroit is bringing the fun to you with their painting kits.

Candace Dove, the owner of Paint Party Detroit, created Paint Party kits that are filled with everything you need for painting at home. The paint party kit comes with brushes, paint, a disposable apron, a disposable easel, detailed instructions, and a pre-sketched canvas. You can do this by yourself, as a date or virtually with friends.

Paint Party Detroit is also hosting socially distanced paint parties. The parties can be held indoors with a maximum of 10 people or outdoors. Paint Party will bring all the materials you need for painting and will make sure you and your party are properly, socially distanced. The goal is to stay safe while continuing to create enjoyable memories.

Host Tati Amare even got in on the fun and created a beautiful painting using a Paint Party kit. You can order your kit on the Paint Party Detroit website.

Watch the video to learn more about having your own paint party.