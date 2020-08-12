81ºF

Live In The D

Take in the beauty of the city on one of these Detroit restaurant patios

Check out three patios that are perfect for dining and relaxing in the summer weather

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Detroit, Patio dining, Eatori Market, Cork and Gable, Parc, Corktown, Campus Martius, Capital Park

We are in the dog days of summer, and what better way to enjoy the nice weather than to enjoy a meal or drinks on a patio? Kila Peeples went to three restaurant patios in Detroit that not only offer amazing food, but also a great ambiance. Cork and Gabel in Corktown is known for its tasty cuisine, and features an eclectic patio that has a direct view of the historic Michigan Central Train Depot. Parc is in the heart of Campus Martius. The restaurant has expanded its eye-catching patio into The Garden, where you can people-watch and listen to music from the adjacent beach area. If you’re looking for a tropic experience, head over to Eatori Market, where you sit within a lush garden of plants and flowers as you indulge in colorful cocktails .

Watch the video above to see these cool patios.

