Zap laundry static away with this item in your kitchen

We’ve all experienced that moment when we take our clothes out of the dryer and you get a shock. Pulling your socks apart causes a little zap! Kila Peeples may have found a way to get rid of that annoying situation. With the help of science, Kila tried to see if she could stop the static by putting a ball of aluminum foil in the dryer before the drying cycle.

The reason why this may work is because the foil is supposed to discharge the static in the dryer, preventing shocks. Plus the foil is supposed to dry clothes faster too.

Watch the video to see if the foil helped get rid of the static!