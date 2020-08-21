Certified Angus Beef has a steak cut just for you

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Certified Angus Beef Brand

Michael Ollier, a chef with Certified Angus Beef Brand, is helping you pick the best steaks for high-heat. grilling and Certified Angus Beef has a the cut just for you. Jason Carr’s favorite, the New York Strip, tastes great with lots of marbling, The Filet is great for those who like a super tender cut and the Ribeye is the most flavorful but if you don’t care for the fat you may lean towards the New York Strip.

Some alternative cuts are the Top Sirloin Steak which is more affordable with nice marbling, a Flat Iron Steak which is great for the grill and is the second most tender cut, along with the Top Round steak which is very economical. Chef Ollier suggests marinating the Top Round steak before grilling.

Chef Ollier only cooks with Certified Angus Beef Brand because of the marbling. Marbling is where you find all of the flavors for your meat and Certified Angus Beef Brand has just the right amount of marbling for a juicy steak.

For more information visit certifedangusbeef.com

Watch the video to find the best steak cut for you.