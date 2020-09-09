Is common courtesy common sense?

“Please,” “thank you,” and “you’re welcome” are all things you say when you are being courteous to one another, and September just happens to be National Courtesy Month. So today for “What’s The Buzz” we are talking about those situations where people maybe need to be a little nicer. Have manners gone by the wayside? Joining host Tati Amare to talk about it are Lauren Crocker, co-host of “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD, and Mimi Brown, a local author, and motivational speaker.

First up, where can people be more courteous? Lauren started the conversation off saying she thought people should be nicer online. She recalled the long-time saying, “If you don’t have anything nice, then don’t say anything at all.” Often, because you are not face-to-face, people are meaner online than they otherwise would be and she thinks that is something that needs fixing. Mimi agreed with Lauren and said courtesy could be upped in stores as well. With social distancing, there is even more obstacles and things to be courteous about. Watching how you say something is very important too.

Switching gears, next up they talked about a topic close to Tati’s heart, being courteous on the roads. Both ladies agreed wholeheartedly that people should be more courteous on the roads. Lauren talked about how easy it was to do something small, like a wave, when someone does something nice for you on the road. Mimi said she judges people who don’t have good road manners.

Another place where courtesy is never a bad idea is restaurants. Giving the servers grace and just being kinder, in general, is something that goes a long way, said both Lauren and Mimi. They also pointed out that servers are risking their lives to deliver your food to you during the time of COVID, so behaving politely and respectfully towards them is the right thing to do.

Not only is important to say the right things, but to use the right tone, and acknowledge people with other non-verbal cues, like eye contact, or a nod. As always, follow the golden rule, and treat others how you would like to be treated. To see the full conversation, watch the video above.