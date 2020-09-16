Revive the planet and your crafts with fun finds at this Ann Arbor art supply store

There is a place in Ann Arbor where “one man’s trash” becomes “another man’s treasure.”

It’s called Scrap Creative Reuse. They sell craft and industrial materials that are donated to them by people and local businesses. Claire Tyler spoke to Tati Amare live from her store about the shopping experience and how they have adapted during the pandemic.

Scrap Creative Reuse is dedicated to sustainability and recycling used materials. Last year the store saved almost 80,000 pounds of material from ending up in the landfill. You can find anything from glitter to office supplies plus craft kits that provide endless entertainment. They mainly rely on foot traffic but during this time they have expanded to include private shopping times, online shopping, and curbside pickup. The store has also started a Go Fund Me page and is hoping to raise $20,000 dollars.

Check out the kinds of materials you can find at Scrap Creative Reuse in the video above.