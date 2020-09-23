Takeout classic food with a culinary twist at Corner Kitchen

In St. Clair Shores, there is a place that takes classic dishes and gives them a culinary twist. We are talking about making French onion soup into a grilled cheese sandwich or making Reubens and Philly Cheesesteaks into egg rolls. That place is Corner Kitchen. Chef and Co-owner Shannon Nowowiecki joined Jason Carr to talk about his restaurant and the take-out they offer.

Chef Shannon says their goal at Corner Kitchen is to put a twist on classic food we all know and love, and make it all from scratch. They offer both curbside and local delivery of their entire menu. Most of these items are made in-house or come from local Michigan suppliers. Corner Kitchen also expanded and is now offering local groceries.

Jason got to sample Corner Kitchen’s signature dishes. You can see his reaction in the video above.