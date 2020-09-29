How enjoying brunch could help pets in need

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Your next gourmet meal could benefit a really good cause. Michigan Humane is teaming up with Detroit restaurant Wright & Co. for their annual Purrfect Bow Wow Brunch. This is Michigan Humane’s big fundraiser to help homeless pets in need. Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane, and Chef Marc Djozlija of Wright & Co. joined Tati Amare to talk about this important event. Learn more about it and how you can help support Michigan Humane in the video above.

Anna also showed off a super friendly cat that is in need of a home. The standard adoption fee is free thanks to our sponsor The Mike Morse Law Firm. Mike Morse is here to help with all kinds of legal matters. Visit his website at www.855mikewins.com