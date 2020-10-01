Make your cookies even sweeter for National Homemade Cookies Day

Today we’re celebrating National Homemade Cookies Day. Baking cookies can be a fun activity for the whole family but there’s a way to make your sweet treats even better.

Lauren Roumayah owner of the Detroit Cookie Company in Ferndale gave us a few pointers. Many people struggle with measuring their ingredients. Roumayah suggests using a spoon to scoop flour into the measuring cup to stop it from clumping. She also suggests cracking your eggs one at a time into a separate bowl before mixing in with the ingredients. If you make too much cookie dough, Roumayah says you should scoop the dough into small balls and freeze them for later.

If you don’t want to make your own cookies you can visit Detroit Cookie Co. and try their new fall cookie flavors.

Detroit Cookie Co is located on Woodward in Ferndale.