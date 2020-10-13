There’s a school lunch with your student’s name on it

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by United Dairy Industry of Michigan

It’s National School Lunch Week! Students in our community are either back in school or continuing to learn from home and it is important for all of them to have a healthy lunch.

Host Tati Amare spoke with Carolyn Thomas, a Child Nutrition Consultant at the Macomb ISD about the importance of school meals.

Healthy school meals are essential in improving behavior and academic performance and they’re also an important part of nutrition. A healthy school lunch includes whole grains, protein, fresh fruit, and vegetables with milk. Milk is an essential part of school meals because it contains 3 essential nutrients to help students grow to have strong, healthy bones.

For students who are learning remotely, parents can pick up a week’s worth of meals from schools that are being used as distribution sites.

For more information on the food distribution in Macomb County visit misd.net/covid19

And for more nutritional information about dairy and great recipe ideas visit milkmeansmore.org.