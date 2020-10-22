Finding resources for loved ones with dementia

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Americans are living longer which means you can enjoy more time with your loved ones. Aging can also bring more challenges such as dementia which can mean advanced mental loss and other mental challenges.

AARP of Michigan wants to help families care for loved ones struggling with dementia. Dementia is a general term to describe the loss of cognitive and behavioral function that’s severe enough to interfere with a person’s daily life. Alzheimer’s disease is one type of dementia and the most common but there are other types of dementia. It’s important to understand that dementia is not a normal part of aging because it is caused by diseases or damage to the brain.

To improve the quality of life for someone, early detection, family relationships, and planning for your loved one’s needs can help. More than half a million people in Michigan are caring for loved ones with dementia and it’s a labor of love but it can take a toll on caregivers.

For resources to help caregivers and those living with dementia, visit aarp.org/mi-dementia