Get into the Halloween spirit at this supernatural brewpub

Livonia – Burgers, and pasta, and beer, oh my! At Supernatural Brewing and Spirits, you could say the food and drink are out of this world. This quirky brewpub is located in Livonia.

No doubt, there is a theme to this brewery that you notice right when you walk in. They have those electric balls that make your hair stand on end, optical illusion pictures on their walls, and lots of other fun sci-fi themed stuff. A group of friends created this brewpub to be a place they wanted to hang out.

“We’d been friends for a very long time. We are in First Robotics together, volunteering on these high school robotics teams,” explains Pacsai.

They all got into home brewing with Chris Hibner really leading the way. Eventually, they started talking about opening a brewery of their own. Once they found a building at the intersection of Plymouth and Ann Arbor Roads in Livonia, they seized the opportunity and created Supernatural Brewing and Spirits.

The name itself came after they developed their logo, which is of two hands surrounding a crystal ball with a beer inside. They were tossing around names that fit the logo, and when someone said Supernatural, they knew they found their name. Not only does it capture the cool nerdy vibe they wanted to have, but it also implies everything is made from scratch, so it is super natural.

They have 16 beers on tap, and about half of them are regular, more traditional beer. The other half are fun experiments they like to try out. The food takes its cue from the beer, with creative ideas made from scratch. The chef pulls from flavors all around the world to combine them in interesting ways, and loves to use the beer in the dishes themselves. An example of this is their Doppelbock Braised Beef which is served over some pilsner-infused cheesy grits. They have plenty of burgers and sandwiches as well, as you would expect to find at a bar.

For more information, watch the full story above. If you would like to check out Supernatural Brewing and Spirits (I hear their IPAs are good), they are located at 36685 Plymouth Road in Livonia.