Take home some pizza from this longtime family-owned Troy restaurant

Troy – It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for takeout! Since October is National Pizza Month, and National Pasta Month, we are checking out a mom and pop restaurant that is serving up great pizzas and more for dine-in or curbside delivery. The Alibi restaurant in Troy is family-owned, and Cindy Maier, one of the owners, joined host Tati Amare to discuss what they have to offer.

This restaurant is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. It has a cozy cabin feel with a see-through fireplace and large helpings of delicious food. Pizza is their most popular menu item, and it is no wonder, with them hand-tossing the dough and making everything from scratch. Halloween is one of their biggest carry-out days of the year and Maier predicts they will send out over 1,000 pizzas. Other popular items include their baby back ribs, fish and chips, Greek salad, and chicken parmesan.

Currently, they offer both dine-in service and curbside pick-up. However, on Halloween, they will just be doing carry-out only because they expect to receive lots of carry-out orders and want to ensure the best service to their customers. They are following all social distancing best practices and have even put up plexiglass barriers to minimize the spread.

If you want to try out the Alibi, check out their website, and visit them at 6700 Rochester Road, in Troy.