This family recipe tastes like pure bliss

Family recipes are pure gold, passed down through generations, and one grad student’s family recipe is pure BLISS, literally. Elizabeth Sinawe turned her family’s cannoli recipe into a business called BLISS, out of the Ann Arbor area.

They offer a variety of flavors from more traditional nutty ones, to fun seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice and "Living My Best Life”. Her inspiration comes from things she enjoys as well as ideas from her friends and family. Speaking of family, her mother helps run the business as well, giving her stamp of approval on new flavors Elizabeth tries out.

If you want to try a cannoli “like mama used to make” get their “Mama Knows Best” cannoli. It has her mom’s original filling with one end dunked in chocolate chips, and the other in sliced almonds. For coffee lovers, she has a cannoli called the “Coffee Addict” which has the original filling with crushed pecans at the ends and espresso powder on top. Another fun one is her “S’monnili”, which has marshmallows and chocolate chips on the ends, giving you a s’mores vibe.

Elizabeth started the business while she was an undergrad, and now she is in grad school. So what’s next? She wants to open up a brick and mortar shop with coffee and tea as well.

For more information, or to place an order, search for BLISS on Instagram.