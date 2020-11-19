3 creamy, delicious cocktails to warm you up

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether you are looking for something fun and different to make for an upcoming holiday, or you just want something to warm you up on a chilly night, these creamy, delicious cocktails are a fun thing to try.

Getting fresh, high quality, local dairy will make all the difference in these drinks, said the experts from Milk Means More.

Hot Milk Molasses Cocktail (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 10

Ingredients

For the cocktail

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup molasses

1/2 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

8 cups fat-free, 2% or whole milk

1 1/2 cups dark rum

For the sugar rim

1/2 cup sanding sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup dark rum

Method

If desired, make the sugar-rimmed mugs: On a small shallow plate, combine 1/2 cup sanding sugar and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon. On another small shallow plate, place 1/3 cup dark rum. Dip rims of ten 10-12-ounce mugs in rum, then in the sugar mixture. Let stand at least two hours or until the sugar dries.

Make the cocktail: In a small saucepan, combine water, molasses, brown sugar and nutmeg. Bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat.

In a large saucepan, heat milk over medium heat, stirring frequently, until hot. Do not boil. Gradually stir molasses mixture into hot milk. Remove from heat. Stir in rum.

Ladle milk mixture into ten 10- to 12-ounce mugs.

Hot White Russian (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 cup freshly brewed coffee

1/2 cup Kahlua

1/2 cup whole milk

1/4 cup vodka

Whipped cream (optional)

Method

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine all ingredients and heat until warm, 150 to 155º F recommended. Do not boil. Pour into mugs and serve immediately, topped with whipped cream.

To make the whipped cream, put a small carton of heavy whipping cream and 1 tsp of sugar in a bowl or stand mixer. Mix on high speed using a whisk attachment until the whipping cream form peaks and holds its shape. Be careful not to over-whip.

Tip: For a more decadent drink, use cream instead of whole milk. Skim milk is not recommended for this recipe.

Hot Buttered Rum (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

4 cups 2% milk

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons rum or 1 teaspoon alcohol-free rum extract, divided

4 whole cinnamon sticks

Method

Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Stir the brown sugar into the softened butter to combine. Scoop the sweetened butter into tablespoon-sized balls, placing them onto the prepared baking sheet. Freeze the butter for 5 minutes while heating the remainder of the ingredients.

Whisk the cinnamon, nutmeg and salt into the milk. Warm the spiced milk in a small saucepan set over medium heat until it begins to simmer and froth around the edges, stopping just short of boiling. Divide the hot milk between four mugs.

Remove the sweetened butter from the freezer, and then place one ball into each mug of hot spiced milk. Pour either rum or alcohol-free rum extract into each mug. Serve with a cinnamon stick for stirring.

Optional: Add a dollop of sweetened whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg to the beverages prior to serving for an attractive presentation. Serve hot.

All these recipes and more can be found on MilkMeansMore.org.