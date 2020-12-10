Here’s how you can give back in a big way in your community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holiday season is a time of giving, and giving back to help others in need.

Gardner White Furniture is making it easier for you to give back, as well. It’s all happening at their stores in a dozen communities.

Host Jason Carr chatted with Rachel Stewart, the president of Gardner White Furniture, about what the stores are doing.

Gardner White Furniture is accepting non-perishable food donations to help those in need through their give-back program with Lighthouse called “Lighting The Way.”

They are also accepting unopened toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

If you don’t want to bring anything into the store, you can still come in and sign up to adopt a family for the holiday season.

For more information or to find the closest store to you, click or tap here.