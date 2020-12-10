Support local businesses while checking off your grocery list with these food boxes

Grocery shopping is something everyone does around the holidays, but instead of going to the store, there is a unique way you can support local businesses and farmers by ordering fresh produce that will come packages especially for you.

It’s happening at Eastern Market, a place well-known for it’s high quality produce and handmade products. Caroline Michniak, the Grow Eastern Market Program Manager, joined Kim DeGiulio to discuss the curbside food boxes you can get and how you can get them.

Watch the video above to hear what foods you can get in the boxes.