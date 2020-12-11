What’s the best Christmas movie? Vote in Round 2 of our bracket challenge

There’s nothing like enjoying your favorite holiday movie while the snow is falling and the fireplace is crackling. But it’s time to decide -- which movie is the best?

With the holiday season upon us, we decided to have a little fun: We’ve launched a Christmas Movie Bracket, with five rounds of voting, to decide the best of the best.

We’ve selected 32 movies -- and we’re sure not everyone’s favorite is on the list -- but we hope we’ve covered most of the top picks. We’re including movies that are debated as Christmas movies, like “Die Hard,” “Lethal Weapon,” and “Trading Places,” because they are indeed Christmas movies.

We’re also including some classic animated shorts, like Rudolph, Frosty the Snowman and Charlie Brown. They’re just too iconic to leave out, even though they aren’t full length films.

We’re now down to 16 as we move into Round 2! We had some upsets, including the TV movies, Frosty and Rudolph, advancing to the second round. The top overall vote getter was National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Some tough matchups in Round 2! (Round 3 starts Sunday, so get to voting!)

Christmas Movie Bracket - Round 2 Voting