23ºF

Live In The D

What’s the best Christmas movie? Vote in semifinal of our bracket challenge

Vote for your chance to win prizes

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Christmas Movie Bracket, Christmas, Holidays, Brackets, Voting, Movies, Film, Live in the D
Christmas Movie Bracket 2020.
Christmas Movie Bracket 2020. (WDIV)

There’s nothing like enjoying your favorite holiday movie while the snow is falling and the fireplace is crackling. But it’s time to decide -- which movie is the best?

With the holiday season upon us, we decided to have a little fun: We’ve launched a Christmas Movie Bracket, with five rounds of voting, to decide the best of the best.

Insider only: Best Christmas movie? Local 4 team picks their favorites

We’re now down to the final four as we move into Round 4! We had some close matchups in Round 3 but the four Christmas movies remaining are set: Home Alone vs. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on one side of the bracket -- and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer vs. A Charlie Brown Christmas. Good luck picking between those! The final championship round starts Thursday!

🎁 Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 Jax Kar Wash gift card (we’re giving away three each round), and our grand $500 cash prize from DraftKings—the Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL. (Download the DraftKings Sportsbook – bet with the only top-rated sportsbook app that matters!)

Christmas Movie Bracket - Round 4 (semifinal) Voting

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: