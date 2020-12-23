Keep your pets safe this Christmas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The holidays are fast approaching, but some of the festive fun can actually be dangerous for our pets. It’s important that during all the excitement to remember to keep your furry friends safe.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane described things to look out for over the holidays. She said to watch out for ribbons, gift wrap and bows that you’re tossing out on Christmas morning. Make sure you’re throwing everything away in a container that Fido and Fluffy can’t get into.

Some holiday plants are also a hazard for pets including poinsettias, cacti, and real Christmas trees.

After you’ve kept an eye out for these hazards, you can actually treat your pet with a gift of their own. If you save your empty boxes, they make great toys for cats and dogs.

Chrisman also brought in this week’s pet of the week, Kimchi. He’s a two month old Pitbull mix and he and his siblings are looking for forever homes. Kimchi needs an active family that can work with training a puppy and know what to expect from his teething phase.

As our Pet of the Week, Kimchi’s adoption fees will be covered by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

To see Kimchi and hear more from Michigan Humane, watch the video above.