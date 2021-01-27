This will help you fight stress, stay on track with fitness goals

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s been a stressful time for many, so if you want to shake it off and find a fresh new way to revitalize and thrive with the new year, the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit has all kinds of programs that can do just that for you and your family.

Live in the D host Jason Carr spoke with Douglas Edwards, with the YMCA, as well as Annette and Tony Kinsey, members of the YMCA for more than 15 years.

The YMCA is currently open and has taken plenty of measures to make sure things are clean and their guests are safe so that the guests can focus on their health. The facility is sanitized daily using a Clorox 360 machine.

Annette and Tony said they feel safe with the protocols that have been taken, even noting that the executive director of their YMCA location rolls up her sleeves to clean regularly. They also said they’ve seen proper mask-wearing enforced.

“It really is a pillar of family. I feel safe when I’m there,” Annette said.

For those who love sports, the YMCA has many fun programs you can participate in to help you keep your 2021 resolutions on track.

Tony and Annette’s family has participated in everything from basketball, squash, swimming and art classes. All three of their kids have also received scholarships from the YMCA.

There are seven different locations throughout the Metro Detroit area, and each one offers flexible membership options, including discounts for members of the military and insurance plans. There are also memberships available to low-income families. Click or tap here for more info on memberships.

If you’re still not ready to venture into the facility, there is now a YMCA virtual platform that gives members access to its programs at home.

Watch the video above to find out about their current specials, and if you mention Live in the D, you will receive a special gift.

To learn more about all they have to offer, watch the full interview above, and click or tap here.