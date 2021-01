Who’s ready to make their makeup last longer and go further? It’s easier than you think and best of all, it won’t cost you a ton of money.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan found a way to mimic many of your beauty products by just using concealer. Jordan took Elf concealer and mixed it with a moisturizer which diluted the effect to make a sheer foundation. He also suggested adding a sprinkle of shimmer to the mixture to make an illuminizer.

Watch the video to learn more makeup tricks!