The Detroit organization helping kids discover their brilliant selves

There is an organization here in Detroit that is working in neighborhoods to help local kids discover their brilliant selves. Brilliant Detroit works with local youths to help better their education and opportunities.

Mitch Albom profiled the organization back in 2018 for his Heart of Detroit Series. Since then, the organization has grown. It is now in 13 neighborhoods in the Detroit area and that feat is in no small part due to Cindy Eggleton, the founder of Brilliant Detroit.

In the video above, Eggleton spoke to Tati Amare about her organization’s growth and their mission to make sure a zip code does not determine a child’s success.